NVC celebrates and says thanks on Fiji Day!



ON Thursday, 10 November, NVC Group’s aged care homes – Autumn Lodge in Macksville, Riverside Gardens in Nambucca, and Cedar Place in Kempsey – celebrated Fiji Day.

At Riverside Gardens Aged Care facility over 100 staff, residents and their families, gathered to see Fijian staff sing and dance.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

One of Riverside Gardens’ care staff, Saininana Waqavou, gave a beautiful speech about the history of Fiji Day explaining the importance of the celebrations.

The day is a double anniversary for the nation.

On 10 October 1874, King Seru Epenisa Cakobau ceded Fiji to the United Kingdom and in 1970, on the exact same date, Fiji regained its independence.

Kylie Kuwert, Service Manager for Riverside Gardens, spoke at the celebrations, acknowledging the connection NVC Group shared with Fiji.

“On Fiji Day, our residents, their families and our staff say a big thank you to our Fijian carers and hotel services staff, who have come here to work in our community to provide the essential daily care needs for our elderly residents living in our aged care homes.”

At Autumn Lodge staff a similar experience was enjoyed, with residents dressed up for the occasion and Fijian staff singing traditional songs and leading dances.

“NVC Group is a multicultural organisation and it employs a workforce from a range of cultural backgrounds,” said Ms Kuwert.

“We embrace diversity and the richness it brings not only to our workforce but for our residents too.

“Experiences like today are just fantastic.”