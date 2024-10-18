Bobs Creek search and arrests linked to firearms fraud



FOUR people are facing court on firearms fraud charges following the search of a property at Bobs Creek and the simultaneous raid of a business in Liverpool.

Strike Force detectives allege two men and two women supplied fraudulent documentation to over 1000 firearms licence applicants.



Most were from south-west Sydney and some are reportedly linked to organised crime networks.

During the search of the property west of Bonny Hills on 24 September, police say they also found two replica firearms, multiple boxes of ammunition, electronic devices and two cannabis plants.

A 58-year-old woman was later arrested in Port Macquarie and charged with fourteen counts of make false document to obtain financial advantage.

She appeared in Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday where her bail was continued.

A 39-year-old man from Bobs Creek was also charged with two counts of possess unauthorised firearm and possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority.

He was issued with a Court Attendance Notice (CAN) to appear before Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday 6 November.

During the Liverpool search, detectives located and seized over 150 firearms, including pistols, shotguns and rifles; thousands of rounds of ammunition; $380,000 in cash; and multiple electronic devices.

A 50-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Drug and Firearms Squad and officers attached to the NSW Firearms Registry established Strike Force Excavator last September to investigate licensing and compliance issues related to organised crime networks.

They say the four people charged supplied fraudulent permission to shoot documents, for a fee.

Commander of the Drug and Firearms Squad, Detective Superintendent John Watson, said there are real concerns these licences have allowed firearms to end up in the hands of criminals.

“What we have uncovered during this investigation is a possible source for criminals across Sydney to fraudulently obtain firearms and cause chaos in our streets,” he said in a statement.

“Our detectives will be tracking down every single person who obtained one of these fraudulent firearms licences.”

The fraudulent documentation provided permission to shoot on a property in far western NSW.

Police say the property owner had given only one applicant permission.

