Club North Haven host 66th Riverview Carnival



DESPITE cold and wet conditions on Saturday, 12 October the Club North Haven bowling greens quickly heated up with the commencement of the 66th Riverview Carnival.

From humble origins in 1958, the Riverview Carnival has evolved into the largest social lawn bowls competition in the southern hemisphere.

Hosted annually by Club North Haven the carnival has become a must-do on the calendars of bowling enthusiasts across the country.

The year’s contest welcomes over 1600 bowlers, with participants travelling to North Haven from as far as Hervey Bay and Victoria.

The competition, which runs for eight consecutive days, features mixed, men’s and ladies’ competitions.

One of the key attractions of the Riverview Carnival is the substantial prize pool, with sponsors contributing over $17,000 in cash prizes and giveaways.

All matches at the carnival are played in Bowls Fours format, with competition leading to semi-final and grand final matches played over three ends.

Carnival coordinator Andy Lloyd highlighted the far-reaching economic impact of the Riverview Carnival on the Camden Haven community.

“The carnival brings in a big boom to North Haven, with a lot of players returning each year to participate,” Mr Lloyd said.

“Apart from bowls we also offer a range of social activities.”

For participants like Janelle Pryke, a seasoned veteran taking part since 2005, the carnival is a cherished annual event.

“It is a great carnival,” said Janelle.

“You get to meet so many new people as well as catch up and strengthen pre-existing bonds.”

The 66th Riverview Carnival will conclude on Saturday 19 October.

By Kim AMBROSE

