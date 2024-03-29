Kemp welcomes ‘hard-fought’ regional crime inquiry



MEMBER for Oxley Michael Kemp has welcomed the State Government’s announcement of a new inquiry into community safety in regional and rural communities, highlighting the need to find “lasting solutions to combat anti-social behaviour”.

“People in Oxley need to feel safe, and this regional crime inquiry is an important step in ensuring the right measures will be in place to achieve this, not only for our victims of crime but for the youth steering down this path,” Mr Kemp said.



“I want to see the regional crime inquiry start looking at key areas for Oxley like allocating more police resources, ways to invest into our local grassroot services that know and understand our young people, and ways to tighten our legal and judicial framework,” he said.

“The NSW Government must realise this is not a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach, and every community should be considered in the decision-making process to find an adequate solution tailored to their needs.”

Mr Kemp and his Nationals colleagues has been calling on the Labor government to implement an inquiry for several months.

“This has been a hard-fought battle over the past six months,” Mr Kemp said.

“I receive phone calls, emails and constituents reaching out daily about the crime in the area.

“I want to thank all the people in Oxley who have shared their stories, raised their voices and forced the Minns Labor Government to start taking our concerns seriously.”

The inquiry will be managed by the NSW Legislative Assembly’s Committee on Law and Safety.

“Every person deserves to feel safe in their community, regardless of where they live,” Committee Chair Mr Edmond Atalla said.

“Over the past five years, NSW has experienced worrying increases in specific forms of regional crime, such as motor vehicle offences and break and enter offences.

“As well as looking at the root causes of youth crime, the inquiry will also examine the wraparound and diversionary services available for youth and families in the regions and rural areas.

“We will consider how the NSW Government can better match services to individuals and how these services can be measured, improved and coordinated to divert youth from crime.

“Throughout its work, the inquiry will have regard to the NSW Government’s commitment to working in partnership with Aboriginal people.

“We will also look at staffing and workforce issues in regional and rural areas, the pressures on NSW Police officers and the impact of recidivism on regional communities, on services and on law enforcement.”

The Committee wants to hear first-hand from regional communities and their representatives about best practice prevention initiatives – from standout community services to law enforcement initiatives and leading diversionary programs.

The Committee is accepting public submissions until 31 May 2024.

To read the inquiry’s terms of reference, and to make a submission, please visit http://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/committees/inquiries/Pages/inquiry-details.aspx?pk=3042.