Coffs Creek shoreline to be transformed



A SECTION of shoreline near the mouth of Coffs Creek will be upgraded, with the project centred on the Englands Park green space between the creek and the Coffs Coast Wildlife Sanctuary.

Popular with walkers, joggers, picnickers and visitors, the area will be transformed and protected by works aimed at stemming erosion.



“Our interaction with the natural waterways is one of the reasons why we love living here, and this section of Coffs Creek is something of a magnet for residents and tourists especially over the warmer months,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul Amos said.

“This project is set to deliver a stunning result for the community.”

Scheduled works will be headlined by the build of a 100-metre shoreline rock retaining wall.

As well as guarding against erosion in this high tidal location, the wall will tie-in to other planned enhancements in the $1.9 million Coffs Creek Protection Project.

These include a new footpath to link to the existing path and a new 60m-long suspended boardwalk.

Sandstone steps will provide access to the intertidal sand flats while a new jetty pier with steps will provide access to the creek.

Approximately 30m of new sandstone seating will be created.

Salt marsh areas will be re-established and new shade trees will be planted.

The existing boat ramp and footpath will be retained in the scope of works.

“It’s a high visibility location and works are due to be complete by September 30, weather permitting,” City of Coffs Harbour City Infrastructure Director Andrew Beswick said.

“The works will improve the physical stability of the area, add to the aesthetics and be generally more user-friendly for people on the creek bank and those wanting to access the water.”

The project has been funded by City of Coffs Harbour and a NSW Government grant.