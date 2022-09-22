Kerb and gutter works in Macksville CBD to begin this week

COUNCIL have advised that Kerb and Gutter works to upgrade the Macksville CBD were scheduled to commence (weather permitting) on Wednesday 21 September 2022.

It is anticipated that the works will take one week to ten days to complete, subject to weather conditions.



Traffic management will be in place due to disruptions to local traffic and some noise is likely to occur.

Street parking in parts of the McKay Street and Princess Street area will be closed from Wednesday 21 September for the duration of construction.

It is advised that alternative parking can be accessed via Matilda Street, Winifred Street and Star Street.

This project is co-funded by Transport for New South Wales (Fixing Local Roads Round 2) and Nambucca Valley Council.

Council apologises for any inconvenience caused and will endeavour to keep disruption to a minimum.

Any enquiries should be directed to Brett Willer on 0417 488 566.