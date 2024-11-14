Kew Country Club turns pink for annual Breast Cancer fundraiser



ON Wednesday, 30 October the Kew Country Club was awash in pink as 66 golfers – 45 women and 21 men – took to the greens to support the annual Tee Off for Breast Cancer Trials Charity Day.

Now in its eleventh year, this much-loved event raised over $2,000 for Breast Cancer Trials.

The friendly-yet-spirited competition saw Sue Finch, Jenny Hardy, and Karyn Buckley emerge victorious in the women’s category, while Tim Sherwin, David Haggett, and Tony Denzel triumphed in the men’s event.

The day was a celebration of community spirit, with players and members turning out in vibrant pink attire and showing strong support for those affected by breast cancer.

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer diagnosed in Australian women, with around 20,000 new cases each year.

While survival rates have improved significantly – with nearly 92 percent of women surviving at least five years post-diagnosis – the ongoing work of research organisations like Breast Cancer Trials is vital for further advancements.

Organisers expressed gratitude to all participants and donors, and indicated they are already looking forward to an even bigger ‘Pink Day’ next year.

“It was a great day out supporting such an important cause and its always good seeing the community come together,” Club Pro Luke Garel told News Of The Area.

By Luke HADFIELD