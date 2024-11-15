Land in Brotherglen Estate, Kew coming to the market with LJ Hooker Laurieton



Coming soon: Land in Brotherglen Estate, Kew

WELCOME to Brother Glenn, where the perfect opportunity to build your dream home awaits. This 4000 square meter parcel of residential land is situated in a peaceful cul-de-sac, providing a serene environment ideal for families and retirees.

Imagine creating a bespoke living space tailored to your unique needs and desires, all within a welcoming and friendly community.

Renowned for its lush greenery and friendly atmosphere, Brother Glenn is perfect for those looking to build their forever home or a valuable investment property.

The community spirit here ensures a warm welcome for all.

Enjoy a variety of parks and recreational areas nearby, perfect for family outings, picnics, or a peaceful walk.

The natural beauty of Brotherglenn offers endless opportunities for outdoor enjoyment.

Just a two-minute drive to essential services such as Woolworths, Chemist, Doctors, Childcare facilities, Camden Haven High School, and Coffee shops.

Convenience is always at your doorstep.

A four-minute drive to the vibrant Kew precinct, featuring the Royal Hotel, Kew Corner Store, fuel, car wash, and a bit further to the Kew Country Club for golf and bowls enthusiasts.

The Kew precinct provides a lively hub for dining, shopping, and leisure activities.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to secure a generous block in the desirable Kew area.

Whether you’re planning to build a family haven or a tranquil retirement retreat, this location offers endless possibilities.

Act now and take the first step towards creating your future in this welcoming neighborhood. With its blend of natural beauty, community spirit, and convenient access to amenities, Brother Glenn is the perfect place to build your dream home.

Join this vibrant and friendly community and lay the foundation for your future today.

Contact Wayne Heilman on 0418 699 080.

