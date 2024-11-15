252 Deep Creek Road, Hannam Vale is on the market with Percival Property



252 Deep Creek Road, Hannam Vale

Price $995,000

3.83 ha/9.46 acres

FOR those who seek all the benefits of a rural lifestyle without the workload of a larger property, this perfectly sized 3.83 ha/9.46 acre property is located in one of the most highly desirable valleys on the Mid North Coast of NSW – Hannam Vale Valley.

Hannam Vale is ideally positioned offering easy access to coastal towns and villages, and larger regional centers like Port Macquarie.

A tree-lined driveway greets all who enter and passes by two large, near-level paddocks of rich alluvial soils which support lush pastures, perfect for horses, cattle or perhaps more intensive farming practices.

The well-presented home offers four large bedrooms, with the main bedroom offering both an ensuite and large walk-in robe, plus a separate office with its own external access, ideal for running a home business.

The second bedroom also has an ensuite, and the third and fourth bedrooms are served by the home’s main bathroom.

The centre of the home features a large lounge and dining area with polished cypress pine floors and a slow combustion fire to ensure your comfort throughout the cooler months.

During the warmer seasons, the home is serviced by three split system air conditioners.

A spacious country kitchen features stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage and a large breakfast bar.

Garaging includes a large fully enclosed double garage, plus a separate three bay shed with two open bays and one enclosed bay.

The property offers two large well-fenced paddocks and frontage to Deep Creek, where deep water holes offer great water security.

This is the perfect family property, and ideal for those who have families who wish to visit.

For more information, please contact the Rural and Lifestyle Property Specialist Martin Newell on 0429883488.

