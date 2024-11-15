St Joseph’s athlete triumphs at State Championships



ISABELLA ‘Bella’ Fede, a talented athlete from St Joseph’s Primary School Laurieton, has returned to Camden Haven with a haul of gold and silver medals after breaking both personal and state athletic records.

Bella recently attended the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association (PSSA) State Athletics Championships, held at Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre from 23-24 October.

More than 2200 students competed, including a record 109 athletes in Multi-Class (MC) categories.

Prior to the PSSA State Championships Bella had already demonstrated her sporting prowess at both the Lismore Diocesan and Polding Athletics Carnivals, as well as the PSSA State Swimming Championships.

At the State Carnival Bella participated in three events: Senior Girls Multi-Class Shot Put, Discus and 100m.

Bella didn’t place in the 100m, however her school peers made sure to cheer her on loudly while watching the live stream of the race.

In Shot Put, Bella set a new PB (personal best) as she claimed second place and the silver medal.

However, it was in the Discus that Bella truly shone, winning the gold medal with a remarkable throw of 13.42m.

The throw was a new PB for Bella, and shattered the previous state record in the T/F21 category.

Bella’s T/F21 classification has been determined by Athletics Australia, based on her genetic condition, known as Trisomy 21.

Speaking after the Championships, proud parents Heidi and Lee Fede expressed their gratitude to St Joseph’s, attributing Bella’s success to the school’s ability to recognise and foster her athletic ability.

They also highlighted Bella’s transformation as a result of her sporting experiences.

“The impact of Bella’s athletic achievements have transcended beyond the sporting arena,” Heidi said.

“Instead of Bella being identified by her disabilities, she is now being recognised for her capabilities and for what she has been able to achieve.

“Bella just shone at the carnival in everything she did.

“She gained so much confidence, it was inspiring to witness.”

Heidi also shared Bella’s humble response after winning the discus event.

“I did it Mummy,” Bella said.

“I won – I can’t believe I did it.”

Bella will now compete at the School Sport Australia Track and Field Championships in Sydney from 28 November to 2 December.

By Kim AMBROSE

