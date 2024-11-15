Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club

FANTASTIC golfing conditions and plenty of action on the Island during the week, starting with the Mid North Coast Veteran Golfers on Tuesday for a Medley Stableford and the first round of their Championships. Wayne Cormick (3) from Coffs Harbour won Division 1 (0 to 15) with 37 points on c/b from Paul Mealey (9) from Coffs Harbour , then Terry Davis (4) from Port Macqurie 35 and Peter Jackman (13) from Coffs Harbour 34. In Division 2 (16 to 22) Steven Robinson (22) from Sawtell won with 39 points on c/b from Brad Nesbitt (16) from Bellingen, then Mick O’Brien (19) from Macksville 38 and Rod Edwards (22) from Macksville 37. Another countback in Division 3 (23 to 45) with Michael Bleakley (27) from Urunga winning with 37 points from Alan Gutherie (28) from Urunga, then Chris Cuthbertson (25) from Bowraville 34 on c/b from John Hall (33) from Bowraville. The Ball Rundown to 32 points. NTP’s to Lionel Goodacre from Bowrville on 5, John Clancy from Coffs Harbour on 7, John Nicholls from Coffs Harbour on 8, Peter Jackman from Coffs Harbour on 13 and Mary Ann Perry from Dorrigo on 15.

The Ladies played a Canadian Foursome on Wednesday. Ann Antcliff & Kerrie Jackson (20.25) won with 68.75 from Linne Street & Jenny Thorne (15) on 70, Coral McCann & Donna Easey (19.13) 70.87. The Ball Rundown to 75.37. NTP’s to Linne Street & Jenny Thorne on 5, Lisa Guest & Martine Murray on 13 & Joy Green won the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Troy Herbert (4) won Division 1 (0 to 15) of Thursdays Medley Stableford with 36 points on c/b from Daryl Wall (11). Jeffrey Vanderwyk (17) scored 38 points to win Division 2 (16 to 22) from Wayne Purcell (22) on 37 points. Visiting golfers cleaned up in Division 3 (23 to 45), Gregory Carman (25) from Coolangartta won with 39 points from Robert Battaglini (38) from Barnwell Park with 38 points. Other good sciores from Jan Harris 37, Paul Ryan & Walter Bortoletto 36, the Ball Rundown to 33 on c/b. The Ecomist sponsored Longest Putt on 1 went to Warwick Singleton, other NTP’s to Graeme O’Connor on 5 (very close 41cms), Chris Thorndike on 7, Nev Newman on 8, Kenneth McClenahan won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Ken Klem got Stu’s ball on 15 & Colin Wormleaton the popular winner of the Pro Pin Jackpot on 18.

Saturday’s event was a 4BBB Medley Stableford and the Annual President Vs Captain Challenge. Troy Herbert paired with his young son Maddox (25) scored 50 points to win from Walter Bortoletto & Edward Beaton (27) 48 points and Chris Brownlie & Rodney Ford (27) 47 points. The Ball Rundown to 43 points on c/b. Graham Long won the Ecomist Longest Putt on 1, other NTP’s to Edward Penrose on 5, Deidre Fletcher on 7, Gary Beggs on 8, Keith Elphick won the “Pizza This” voucher on 13, Troy Herbert got Stu’s ball on 15 & Chris Brownlie’s shot to 70 cms on 18 won him the Pro Pin Jackpot. President Geoff Harris was somewhat reluctant to disclose the final scores, but it was clear that the Captain’s team cleaned up on the day to be awarded the Annual Shield, and those at presentation enjoyed the customary President’s hospitality.

On Sunday, we played the finals of the Mens & Womens TopGun Shootouts. Congratulations to the 2024 TopGuns – Scott Burley & Fiona Chaffey. Scott topped the day off by winning the Webber BBQ package in the Keno promotion.

Our thanks to this week’s featured sponsor – BMW Carpets.

The new Friday afternoon 2 Person Ambrose is proving to be very popular -no previous golf experience oir Handicap necessary – just roll up and enjoy the course, you could win a $25 or $15 Club Voucher! Fridays event was won by G & I Rumble, runners up A.Holloway & D.Mann.

By Geoff McCANN