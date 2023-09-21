Leah Anderson elected as Port Stephens Council’s new Deputy Mayor

AT Port Stephens Council’s September 12 meeting, Leah Anderson was unanimously elected as Deputy Mayor for a one year period.

Councillor Giacomo Arnott leaves the position after serving in the role for the past year.



“I am honoured to have been unanimously appointed as the Deputy Mayor of Port Stephens for the remaining term of this Council,” Deputy Mayor Leah Anderson told News Of The Area.

“It is a role I take on very seriously, as I know how important it is to have a Deputy Mayor who is willing and able to step into the Mayoral position and chair Council meetings, attend important staff meetings with the General Manager and senior leadership team, attend community functions and events, and be there for our community.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Councillor Giacomo Arnott for being an outstanding Deputy Mayor this last year, he has set a very high standard that I will follow now that I am the new Deputy Mayor.”

Ms Anderson said that since her election as East Ward councillor she has “continued to listen, care and act for our community”.

“I have worked hard to deliver on promises, such as bringing key stakeholders together to form the Homelessness Stakeholder Advisory Group, with all three levels of government and support services at the table looking for solutions.

“I have put many motions to Council that have been supported, such as establishing the community-led Environmental Advisory Group, Street Tree Strategy, health care, and I delivered on my promise to save 109 Foreshore Drive and have the land reclassified as community land so it can not be sold.

“I chair several advisory groups and committees, such as the newly formed community led Communications and Engagement Advisory Group, and I chair the Comprehensive Koala Plan of Management meetings.

“The list goes on.

“What I am saying is I have listened to the community and I am getting things done.

“Whenever the community has reached out to me to help them, I have done my utmost best to assist them.”

Ms Anderson said she has no plans of slowing down and is excited to continue delivering results for Port Stephens in her new role.

“I will continue to do this because that is what the people of Port Stephens elected me to do.

“I am honoured and proud and I love our Port Stephens community.

“I assure you as Port Stephens’ new Deputy Mayor I will work hard for our community each and every day,” she said.

Each year Port Stephens Councillors vote to elect their Deputy Mayor, with the next Council election to be held in September 2024.

By Marian SAMPSON