Theatre buzz hits Medowie as The Wizard of Oz takes to the stage

THIS year, for the first time in the Hunter region, members of the homeschool community are putting on a musical.

Maryann Webb from Hunter District Families is proud to be co-producing and directing ‘The Wizard of Oz’ alongside a wonderful creative team.

As a former primary teacher and mum to four young children, Maryann knows first hand how valuable creative and collaborative experiences are for children.

Not only is this experience equipping children with performance skills, but is opening up wonderful friendships between cast members and within the parent community.

Due to the overwhelming number of auditions at the start of the year, they have had to run two lead casts, bringing their total cast to over 40 members, with ages ranging between six and sixteen years old.

“Homeschooling has been so much fun this year!” ten-year-old Ellie said.

“I couldn’t even count the number of friends I have made during our weekly rehearsals.

“I know these friendships will continue after the musical.

“I’d really love to continue performing next year and the year after!”

The production week will take place in Medowie, with four performances from 5-7 October.

“My vision for offering this experience was to encourage and support homeschooling families across the Hunter to connect and get involved in their local community,” Maryann said.

“I wanted to provide a place for home learners to gather together over an exciting project.

“Seeing each of the children grow in confidence has been the greatest reward.

“It takes a lot of effort and time to make a show like this come to life, however, having had the entire parent community throw themselves into areas like set, props, crew, costumes and fundraising, has certainly brought the team factor!

“We can’t wait to present all our hard work to the Hunter community these school holidays!”

Suitable for all ages.

Matinee and evening shows available.