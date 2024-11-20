Letter to the Editor: Golf loving pooch



DEAR News Of The Area,

LAST weekend our son Stevo flew to Brisbane to join the crew of a French yacht called “Cocodi”, which is sailing in this year’s Sydney to Hobart.

Her skipper and crew have just sailed her from France, across the Atlantic, through the Panama Canal and across the Pacific to Brisbane.

Stevo is her navigator for the Sydney to Hobart and they wanted him to do a leg with them from Brisbane to Sydney to meet all the crew and get to know them and the boat.

We dog sat his pooch while he was away aboard the boat and will again during the Sydney to Hobart.

We were watching the golf on Foxtel and it looks like we’ve got a golf loving dog.

Jeannie the dog sat in front of the TV and was riveted by the play.

Every time the golf was on, she once again was transfixed.

She watched very closely everything that we did and I reckon that, when she’s up here again after Christmas, that we’ll have to take her out to Hawks Nest Golf Club for her to hit a few practice shots.

I’m sure that she thinks that she could drive our car given the chance.

This is like a kookaburra that comes to watch the play each night that we play tennis at Karuah.

I thought that this kooka was just there to eat the bugs that are attracted to the lights but it looks like he or she actually enjoys watching the tennis.

The other night the kooka sat up in the umpire’s chair and watched a match pretty much through.

I suppose that people amuse animals as much as they amuse and entertain us.

Cheers,

Chris TAYLOR,

Myall Coast.