Letter to the Editor: Council abandon vulnerable communities



DEAR News Of The Area,

THERE are several isolated communities identified by the NSW Rural Fire Service as having ‘Extreme’ fire danger rating and potentially ‘Catastrophic’ consequences should a major fire event kick off.

This is well known by MidCoast Council, yet they have chosen to ignore the warnings.

Council, in the Community Strategic Plan, which is a ten year plan, does not make a single mention of these communities.

These communities are characterised by having only one way in and out with no evacuation planning, huge bushland areas and high fuel loadings, no services or infrastructure, no Neighborhood Safe Place (NSP) where residents can go if they are forced to leave their homes.

Unelected Council bureaucrats keep trotting out the same tiresome non-answer: “We have no plans”.

This is simply not good enough!

In the recently released financial statement, Council have a staggering $381m in cash and investments and an operating surplus of $28m for the last financial year, yet they continually cry poor and increase rates, all while these at risk and vulnerable communities are ignored.

Council has also been buying parcels of land, worth millions, across the district with the sole purpose of locking them up and putting up nest boxes.

While everyone loves the environment, surely the priority for Council is providing services and critical infrastructure for our communities that are in need.

Following the recent election, the elected Councillors must review the Community Strategic Plan and either endorse the existing plan or develop and endorse a new plan.

This is a chance to effect real change in Councils’ direction and it is critical for all residents to compel their elected representatives to work every day for all their constituents, not just some.

Important to note that the villages on the South Coast of NSW that were devastated in the Black Summer bushfires in 2019/2020 have residents still living in caravans and shipping containers four years on.

Regards,

Vivien PANHUBER,

President,

Pindimar Bundabah Community Association.