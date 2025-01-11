Letter to the Editor: Humanity at the counter



DEAR News Of The Area,

I PRESENTED myself at a Woolworths service desk mid-January, 2024.

In my hand was a gift card purchased for my granddaughter, plus a receipt that I knew might not be the correct one.

I explained the card did not work as it apparently had not been validated at the time of purchase, while a card I had given to another loved one, was fine.

I also explained that for reasons that are beyond me, the checkout operator had processed payment for these two cards separately, one after the other.

A few keystrokes on the service counter’s computer confirmed the receipt matched the other card, and I was told, “Sorry, without the receipt that matches, we can’t help you.”

I replied it should be easy to check the two purchases. I was asked in weary tones, “Do you have any idea how many transactions are processed in a day?”

At that point I asked to see the manager.

She bobbed up all smiles, listened to what the other employee had to say, then parroted that without the correct receipt, there was nothing to be done, her voice rising in direct proportion to my continuing protests.

I went to my bank, then back to Woolworths with a printout of my keycard statement showing I paid for two items of equal worth, one after the other.

I proffered the printout which wasn’t even looked at, and a new card was issued with proof it had been validated.

I called my granddaughter from Woolworths’ carpark to tell her I felt as though I had just conquered Everest but as I drove away I realised that issuing a replacement card had been possible from when I first walked into the supermarket.

It wasn’t my bank statement that made the difference – it was persistence.

Towards the end of 2024 I went into a bank to deposit $200 into one of its customer’s accounts to pay a bill.

I was told the bank could not accept cash as I am not a customer, but I could use the ATM in the street outside.

I am 81 years old and depositing cash in an ATM is not in my skill set, so I said no.

The teller replied that just this once she would process my request and handed me an instruction booklet so I would know how to do it properly next time.

On my way out I had the overwhelming urge to fluff up my hair from where it had been flattened by being patted on the head like a difficult child.

Fast forward a week or two and I went into my own bank to withdraw $300 in one hundred dollar notes (to use as part of this year’s Christmas gifts – I am totally over giving gift cards and the gulf between me and my grandchildren in terms of gift choices is too wide for someone my age to jump).

The teller replied she could not meet my request as the account I was proposing to withdraw from is an internet banking account and I cannot make cash withdrawals.

My experience with Woolworths and with the bank that didn’t want to accept my deposit, guided my response.

I said – politely – “I will wait here while you seek the authority to process my request. No hurry, but you will give me $300 in cash.”

The teller decided she could process my request after all and a few minutes later I left with three $100 notes.

These three transactions have one thing in common and it isn’t the declining use/acceptance of cash, or my tenacity. It is this: those on the authoritative side of the counter responded like robots until forced to act as human beings.

May the force be with us all.

Regards,

Carrolline RHODES.