Australia Day Hot Rod display planned for Woolgoolga



THE best hot rods from the region will be rumbling into Woolgoolga for a free, family day car show at the town’s C.ex club on Australia Day, 26 January.

“Woolgoolga will once again host its annual, massive car display featuring the best hot rods, classic and muscle and vintage cars and maybe even a few custom bikes,” Darren “Brom” Bromell from the event’s organiser Chrome Bumper told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Chrome Bumper is a social media hub providing stories and events to the car-mad community for free, including an online magazine.

Curated for community participation, the hot rod display offers free entry for both cars and the general public with trophies on offer.

“We are car crazy, and the Woolgoolga community is home to Chrome Bumper and so we wanted to put on a free day for all to check out the best on offer.”

Brom is calling out to any car owners wishing to display their pre-1980 vehicle. Go to chromebumper.com.au to fill out the registration form or call him on 0434 046 532 to discuss.

Kids are catered to on the day with the C.ex Woolgoolga club providing entertainment and face painting.

Local businesses help fund the event.

“We have partnered with NAPA Auto Parts, who are providing the trophies for the event and who provide ongoing support, and Technology Centres Australia, who keep our on-line presence afloat while we’re on the road.”

C.ex Woolgoolga club donates its car park and auditorium for the day.

Cars will be on display from 10am.

By Andrea FERRARI