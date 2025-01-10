Kevin Hogan endorsed as Nats candidate for Page



INCUMBENT Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan has been endorsed by the National Party to re-contest the seat in the 2025 Federal Election.

Mr Hogan, who was first elected as Page MP in 2013, said he was “humbled” to receive the party’s endorsement.



“It is an honour to serve our community and with their support I hope to continue to do so,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Based near Lismore, Mr Hogan enjoyed successful careers in both finance and education before entering politics.

The Nationals MP says Australia needs to “get our country back on track”, stating the 2025 election is “about who is best to help with cost of living, housing and rental pressures”.

“Labor have been an exceptionally disappointing Government,” Mr Hogan said.

“Cost-of-living pressures, the housing crisis and the complete lack of funding for regional communities all need reversing.

“Labor promised a $275 cut to power bills – this didn’t happen.

“Instead, prices have increased, hurting our families and businesses.

“Immigration is at record levels and now no one can afford a home.

“I always believe that our best days are ahead of us, and this election is an opportunity to achieve that.”

The Page electorate includes Lismore, Kyogle, Richmond River and Clarence River local government areas, parts of Ballina Shire, as well as Woolgoolga and some northern areas of the Coffs Harbour LGA.

Mr Hogan retained the seat in 2022 with 45.6 percent of the vote.

His closest opponent was Labor’s Patrick Deegan with 18.7 of the vote, followed by independent Hannabeth Luke claiming 13.1 percent.