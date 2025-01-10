Gypsy Art Group’s thirteen years of creating and sharing



MORE than thirteen years ago, Marion Crear and Loretta Williamson got together to share their love of all things creative.

Their first meetings were held at their kitchen tables.



As more artists joined their group, they rotated their Thursday morning get-togethers through members’ homes, jokingly calling themselves the “Gypsy Artists”.

When even more local artists joined the group, a space was rented at the Toormina Guide Hall with members sharing the cost of their three hours of morning art-making.

This venue proved popular and over a number of years, the group grew and flourished.

The name “Gypsy Artists” stuck, although meetings are now held at the Boambee East Community Centre each Thursday fortnight.

The group has always aimed to be an inclusive space for anyone who would like to create, in any medium, whether they are an experienced artist or simply a beginner who may want to try their hand at something artistic.

The Gypsy Artists’ philosophy has always been that, “Art grows when it is shared”.

There are currently more than 25 “Gypsys”.

Kerrie Stewart has been a member for six years.

“I get so much support with my art making because everyone is so encouraging and helpful,” she said.

“I enjoy sharing my skills with others who want to do what I do.”

The group’s extensive creative skills include pursuits such as eco-printing, fibre arts, felting, printmaking, bookbinding, making art journals, altered books and many other mixed media techniques.

Experienced artists within the group usually give a workshop each meeting to teach any technique that may be of interest to members.

The Gypsy Art Group is very social and has no committee members or rules and regulations.

The only fee paid is $10 for each attendance, which goes towards rent but also funds the group’s exhibitions at the Regional Botanic Garden in Coffs Harbour.

The “Gypsies” now proudly display and sell their art and craft through these exhibitions and also conduct free creative demonstrations for the public most days of the event.

The next Gypsy Art Exhibition is at the Regional Botanic Garden from 13-17 January, with demonstrations starting at 10.30am.

Sharron Arnold will be doing Gelliprint plants on Monday the 13th and Blobimals/ Concertina on the Friday; Faye Sharples will demonstrate stencilled paper on Tuesday; Marion Crear will show art journals on Wednesday and Kerrie Stewart will do eco printing on Friday.

By Andrew VIVIAN