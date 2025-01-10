Teen prodigy Logan Sambrook joins Central Coast Mariners on scholarship deal



SIXTEEN-year-old North Coast Football sensation Logan Sambrook has taken a giant leap in his blooming career, signing a scholarship deal with A-League heavyweights Central Coast Mariners.

For the Northern Storm junior, the move to the reigning A-League Champions and Premiers represents the fulfilment of a lifelong ambition.



“This is a dream come true,” Sambrook told News Of The Area.

“To be signed by the Mariners is everything I’ve worked for. Now, I just want to focus on my football and give it my best.”

Sambrook caught the eye of national selectors at the national championships in Wollongong last year, where he represented Northern NSW.

His performances and goals earned him a call-up to the Joeys, Australia’s under-17 national team.

He then went on to make his mark on the PacificAus Sports Football Tour, impressing against the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu Under 19 sides, and netting his first goal for Australia.

Now, the Coffs Harbour lad is set to relocate to Gosford, where he’ll live with a host family while completing his final year of high school.

“My goal is to break into the Mariners’ first team, but I know I need to perform consistently and keep improving to get there.

“I’ve always loved the Mariners since I first started watching football.

“Seeing incredible players come to the club, learn and develop before continuing to progress in their career, is a huge motivation for me.

“The culture and community is so strong on the Coast, I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Sambrook’s journey from grassroots football at the Northern Storm to the national stage is testament to his dedication and talent.

He still has a strong connection to the Northern Storm, watching the men’s team take the Premiership at C.ex Coffs International Stadium last year and attending their annual awards night.

“I’d like to say a special thanks to North Coast Football, Northern NSW Football, Bishop Druitt College, Refined Recovery and Northern Storm Football, for the great coaching, support and opportunities they have given me over my football journey.

“I will be forever grateful.”

In a public statement, Central Coast Mariners A-League Head Coach Mark Jackson gave high praise to the talented 16-year-old.

“We are really excited to be able to sign a young attacking player with such high potential,” he said.

“Logan is someone who is extremely sought after in Australian football, with multiple clubs vying for his signature, so we are delighted to have him join us on the Coast.

“He is a talented young footballer with huge potential who is well recognised in the Australian Junior National Team set up, and we look forward to working with him to continue to help him unlock that potential.”

By David WIGLEY