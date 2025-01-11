BUSINESS SHOWCASE: Top-tier legal service at Farrar Gesini Dunn



LED by recently returned local Gillian Hunter, Farrar Gesini Dunn provides the Coffs Harbour community with top-tier legal service, no matter the complexity.

“Since the launch of our Coffs Harbour office in February 2024, we have enjoyed servicing the locals in Family Law, Wills and Estate (including Elder Law), and all manner of Conveyancing,” said Gillian Hunter.

“Our Family Lawyers specialise in out-of-court solutions and offer a number of ways to resolve your matter before it proceeds to Court.

“However, if legal proceedings ensue, our family lawyers are experienced in matters involving property division, sensitive and high conflict parenting matters, child support, domestic violence, child abduction and surrogacy agreements.

“Our Family Law Team is particularly interested in collaborative practice and harnessing innovative ways to resolve your matter.

“Preparing formidable Binding Financial Agreements is a specialty and a great source of pride for us is that we have never prepared a BFA that has been set aside.

“Our Wills and Estates Team work across all Australian jurisdictions.

“They are experts in estate planning, probate, estate administration, and estate dispute resolution.

“They will utilise every advantage to develop effective estate planning that is catered to your individual circumstances and save your estate from unnecessary contests and tax burdens.

“Our Estate Lawyers are not adverse to litigation and are well-equipped to defend your interests in an estate dispute, though they place an emphasis on alternative dispute resolution to avoid incurring costs, where appropriate.

“As part of our Elder Law practice, we can assist with tribunal proceedings and advise you in relation to your downsizing options including advice about Granny Flat Agreements and Retirement Village Contracts.

“The Coffs Harbour office is your portal to obtaining local assistance that is supported by a national network of specialist lawyers with city experience.

We will match you with the right lawyer whether local or located in our other offices across Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne.

“We look forward to assisting you!”