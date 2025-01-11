Letter to the Editor: A flaw in the democratic system



DEAR News Of The Area,

TREVOR Harragon’s insightful letter (NOTA 3/1/25) questioning the logic behind Dutton and Co’s nuclear power stance and his making unnecessary and contentious comments about not standing in front of our Indigenous flags simply highlights a major flaw in our democratic system.

An elector’s vote counts regardless of whether or not there is any logical thought behind it.

The fact that Dutton might be deceptive, doesn’t understand nuclear technology, nor has a grasp on the practicalities of the renewables roll-out doesn’t matter because the LNP will get votes simply because, as their leader, he is divisive and contentious.

Any deeper and more intelligent debate becomes almost meaningless and is a sad comment on our nation.

It is no coincidence that Dutton is being mentored by Trump strategists and promoted by Murdoch’s Sky network.

Regards,

Dave WOOD,

Boambee East.