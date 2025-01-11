Community continues search for missing teen Jacob Partridge



MORE than a month after his disappearance, the parents of 18-year-old Jacob Partridge are “still out searching every day” for their son in bushland around Emerald Beach.

Jacob, aged 17 at the time, was last seen by friends at about 11pm near Emerald Beach – 20km north of Coffs Harbour – on Friday 6 December 2024.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

When he could not be located or contacted, officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified and an investigation commenced into his whereabouts.

A multi-agency coordinated land and sea search began on Saturday 7 December and continued in daylight hours until it was suspended on the afternoon of Tuesday 10 December.

Since Jacob’s disappearance, community members have turned out in numbers to scour local bushland areas, with another large-scale search planned for Saturday, 18 January.

Jacob’s mother, Liza, has also taken to tying care packages of food and water to trees in the bush in case her son might come across them.

“We are just going to keep doing these regular searches until we find something,” Liza told News Of The Area.

Details of upcoming searches can be found on the “Find Jacob Partridge” Facebook page.

“I’ll put up an event every time for it when we have organised mapping areas,” Liza said.

“We got to the point last time when we sort of exhausted the areas around Emerald Beach, so we are looking at branching out from there to other areas.”

Investigators are seeking to speak with anyone who might have seen Jacob in Emerald Beach from 8pm on Saturday 7 December.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam that might assist police, is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Jacob is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of medium build, with long brown hair.

By Doug CONNOR

