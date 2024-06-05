Letter to the Editor: Pacific Bay requests



DEAR News Of The Area,

I AM writing regarding the vocal complaints about the new bypass coming from Pacific Bay resort.

I am a little confused why the management is demanding that the taxpayer-funded roadworks are responsible for a noise wall to be constructed?

Why has all of a sudden, this issue been raised when Highway 1 runs right in front of their property and has for many years, without a noise wall?

From what a layman such as me can evaluate, the resort should benefit from the change of direction of Highway 1 which means the roadway is moving substantially further away.

It would be a shame to lose all those advanced trees though.

This discussion is one that needs consideration.

Regards,

VL TILLEY,

Coffs Coast.