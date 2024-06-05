Letter to the Editor: Pacific Bay requests Opinion Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 5, 2024 DEAR News Of The Area, I AM writing regarding the vocal complaints about the new bypass coming from Pacific Bay resort. I am a little confused why the management is demanding that the taxpayer-funded roadworks are responsible for a noise wall to be constructed? Why has all of a sudden, this issue been raised when Highway 1 runs right in front of their property and has for many years, without a noise wall? From what a layman such as me can evaluate, the resort should benefit from the change of direction of Highway 1 which means the roadway is moving substantially further away. It would be a shame to lose all those advanced trees though. This discussion is one that needs consideration. Regards, VL TILLEY, Coffs Coast.