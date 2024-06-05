Letter to the Editor: Public space retention is good town planning



DEAR News Of The Area,

I REJECT the Jetty Foreshores concept master plan.

I have been a supporter of the need to keep this area as an open public space, free from residential (permanent or otherwise) since the issue arose in the late eighties.

This open public space is not for me.

By the time any development gets a foothold I will be close to the end of my life.

I am campaigning for this public space because it is good, sensible town planning and there will be an ever-increasing need for such space.

As Coffs Harbour’s population grows the pressure on public open space will increase.

It is imperative that every opportunity to create and increase the available public space is seized for ever.

Regards,

Ken BUCKLEY,

Coffs Harbour.