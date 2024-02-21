Lions Club Awareness Day BBQ at Bunnings Coffs Harbour



BUNNINGS Warehouses around the country are hosting Lions Awareness Day events on Saturday 2 March 2024.

Outside the Coffs Harbour store, members of local Lions Clubs will sizzle the BBQ, serve snags and share about their organisation.



“Some of the clubs in Lions district 201n1 are joining forces in running the BBQ on March 2 at Coffs Harbour Bunnings store,” Coffs Harbour Lions Club Secretary Rosemary Hansen told News Of The Area.

The clubs involved are Coffs Harbour Lions Club, Urunga Lions and Coffs Harbour Pacific City Lions.

Club spokespersons will convey information on Lions Clubs and the benefits of membership.

“Thousands of Australia’s most dedicated and hard-working volunteers are taking the opportunity to tell their story for Lions Awareness Day 2024,” Rosemary said.

“After 75 years of helping others in Australia, we know our role as a service organisation is becoming increasingly important.

“We want the rest of Australia to know more about what we do and the causes we support.

“Please come along and support local Lions at this BBQ.”

All money raised will be going to local charities in each area with Coffs Harbour Lions Club donating their share of the profits to Pete’s Place.

“This is a great opportunity for local Lions to involve the public and try and recruit some new members, especially the younger people.”

If you think that you would like to be involved in a Lions club, please contact Rosemary on 0433994383 or rosemaryhlions@gmail.com.

Rosemary will put you in touch with a club in your area.

By Andrea FERRARI