Coffs Harbour Health Campus’ blood donation team leads the way



WELL aware of the life-saving benefits of donating blood, local nurse Llyris Wood made fourteen vital donations in 2023, the highest of all staff at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

Llyris’ regular donations came as a part of the Mid North Coast Local Health District Lifeblood Team, who were the top donors in the region.



Llyris was the top individual donor in 2022, too.

More than 70 people rolled up a sleeve and gave blood from the Mid North Coast Local Health District’s (MNCLHD) Coffs Coast team during 2023, making a life-changing difference to patients and their families.

This included fifteen first-time donors.

Together the team made 211 donations during 2023, a 39 percent increase on 2022 donation numbers.

Local teams can tally their donations throughout the year by joining a Lifeblood team, with the top donor team being announced in the new year.

Lifeblood spokesperson Ruth Harrison thanked the hospital community for their generosity and said every donation was truly appreciated.

“I’m so proud of the huge contribution from Coffs Harbour Health Campus in 2023,” Ruth told News Of The Area.

“Our Lifeblood champion at the hospital, Jaye Gilchrist, has worked hard all year to bring more donors into Lifeblood and we’ve seen such a huge increase in donations from this team.

“There is clearly a strong desire from the people of Coffs Harbour and surrounds to do something to help those who require blood.

“Each donation can save up to three lives, so as many as 633 lives were saved by the Coffs Harbour Health Campus team’s donations,” she said.

One in three people will need blood or blood products in their lifetime.

Recipients include people having cancer treatment, people with blood disorders, surgery patients and women in childbirth.

Ruth added that we never know when we or someone we love may need blood.

“The need for blood never stops.

“In fact, demand rose three percent last year and is expected to continue to increase as our population grows.

“I encourage people who donated in 2023 to keep coming back to impact even more lives.

“I also urge other people in the community, who have not donated before, to follow their lead if they can.

“Let’s see what this team can achieve together in 2024,” she said.

A blood donation appointment takes one hour, with the donation itself only lasting up to ten minutes.

To book a donation, call 13 14 95 or book online at lifeblood.com.au or on the DonateBlood app.

If you would like to know more about donating blood visit www.lifeblood.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI