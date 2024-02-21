Have your say on a laneways framework for Coffs Harbour



AT City of Coffs Harbour’s 8 February meeting, Councillors endorsed a draft Laneways Policy and an associated amendment to the Coffs Harbour Development Control Plan.

Both are now on public exhibition for feedback.



It is hoped a new laneways policy will provide scope for inner-city public streets to be used in diverse and creative ways.

“This is all about thinking big about our smaller spaces,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor, Cr Paul Amos said.

“Rather than just sprawling out with a built environment we’re keen to explore some of the under-used spaces in the City’s existing footprint and how they might be better harnessed for the community.”

The draft laneways policy proposes ‘activating’ the narrow roads – as an example, a lane could be closed for a special public event.

While the City of Coffs Harbour’s draft laneways policy would not preclude vehicular access, walking and cycling would be prioritised activities in what would be seen as shared spaces.

“The draft laneways policy looks to stoke innovation on how these public roadways might be used – and that could include everything from them becoming art or entertainment spaces through to infill housing,” City of Coffs Harbour City Planning and Communities Director Chris Chapman said.

“The aim is to bring vibrancy to commercial areas, enable safer shared spaces within laneways and support events and activation.”

Have your say at https://haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/lane-way-strategy before March 24.