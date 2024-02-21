Mid North Coast residents sought to inform mental health, alcohol and other drugs services



RESIDENTS with lived experience of mental illness or dependence on alcohol or other drugs have an opportunity to co-design services with the local health district.

Coffs Coast community members are invited to join a Mental Health, Alcohol and Other Drugs Consumer Advisory Group run by the Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD).



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Meetings are held concurrently at Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie, utilising the Microsoft Teams platform to link the members at both sites,” a MNCLHD spokesperson told News Of The Area.

“This also caters for members to attend the meetings virtually if they cannot attend in person.”

Established in 2016, the group includes consumers, carers and community members who play a part in the development, planning and evaluation of mental health, alcohol and other drugs services.

“The group provides input into service planning, policies and procedures and plays a very important role in increasing the involvement of consumers and carers in local mental health, alcohol and other drugs services,” said Consumer Partnership Coordinator Nicholas Kosseris.

“Members of the Consumer Advisory Group have the opportunity to be involved in the decision-making processes of these services for the Mid North Coast Local Health District and to provide feedback directly to management.”

The group meets bi-monthly (six meetings per year) and applications are encouraged from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, those from culturally diverse backgrounds, people with disabilities and from all age groups, especially young people within the community.

Group member Sonia Thompson encouraged others to join the important advisory group.

“I have valued my six years working with the Consumer Advisory Group alongside other consumers and carers and the opportunities it has brought to be involved in the development of policies and working with key stakeholders in the provision of mental health services for consumers,” she said.

“A highlight for me was attending a statewide meeting in Sydney for the ‘Your Experience of Service’ survey where I was able to represent consumers and carers of the Mid North Coast to bring about action and change to meet the needs of consumers accessing mental health services.”

Anyone interested in being a member of the Mental Health Alcohol and Other Drugs Consumer Advisory Group is encouraged to apply by Monday 4 March 2024.

For more information or to request an application form, contact Nicholas Kosseris at Nicholas.Kosseris@health.nsw.gov.au or phone (02) 6589 2585.

By Andrea FERRARI