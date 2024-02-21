Young Coffs Harbour musicians perform at Bravissimo concert



FIVE young talented musicians from Coffs Harbour were amongst a group of nineteen recent year 12 graduates selected to perform in Bravissimo, a showcase event for the region’s top HSC Music performers.

The sellout matinee concert was held on Wednesday 14 February at the Glasshouse Port Macquarie.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Bravissimo gives outstanding HSC music students the opportunity to publicly celebrate their musical achievement before an audience comprising mostly up-and-coming high school musicians also doing music as an elective,” Bravissimo Director Leanne Johnson told News Of The Area.

“It was my privilege and pleasure to get to meet all these amazing musicians.”

It’s these high-achieving students who motivated the Bravissimo team to create a concert to showcase their talents.

Bravissimo is about providing the opportunity for the audience to see what a band 6 result looks like.

“A number of these musicians do go on to make music their career,” Leanne said.

“All of the performers confirm that they have a life-long passion they will take with them through life.”

Singer Sydney Blair, who studied at Coffs Harbour Christian Community School, opened the show.

She plans to keep music well and truly in her life going forwards.

“I perform with my family band, Hometown Revival, at local gigs.

“I am a singer for a jazz ensemble called Six Again at Coffs Conservatorium and sing at church.

“My next stage involves continuing these musical pursuits,” she said.

Judah Burnham, a bass guitarist and recent graduate of Woolgoolga High School told NOTA, “I will continue to play and create music, as it is such an important artistic outlet for me.

“I don’t know if I will pursue a career in the music industry, however I will keep working on developing and learning new skills, new songs and new instruments.”

Singer Lilly Devine, from Toormina High School, is now on her way to the University of New England.

“The next step in my musical journey is getting a bachelor’s in education, majoring in music,” she said.

“I hope to teach high school students so they too can enjoy learning and developing their skills.

“I’m sure through my university journey I will also learn many more things about music and I am extremely excited.

“It would also be fun to sing in a small band, if the opportunity ever arises, I have always been interested in that,” she said.

Guitarist Sam Fisher, who studied at Bishop Druitt College, said, “In the future, I know that I will hold on to my love for music, as it has become such a huge part of who I am.

“Although I don’t plan on pursuing professionally, playing music will always be one of my biggest interests in life, from jamming with friends, playing for my family, to eventually travelling the world with my guitar.”

Oreoluwa Olutayo, a singer and former student at St John Paul College, is off to Sydney with an open mind for where it leads.

“I hope to continue my musical path/career by playing gigs in Sydney once I move there just after this (Bravissimo) performance and study music as an elective in Sydney University this year,” she told NOTA.

“I’m super excited to continue learning and experiencing life with this passion and see where it takes me.”

By Andrea FERRARI

