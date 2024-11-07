Local author’s double book launch



NEWS Of The Area author and Fingal Bay fisherman John “Stinker” Clarke launched two new publications last week.

A large gathering of 300 pioneering families and friends attended the launch of “Marsh Road” and “Milly the Magnificent Flying Mullet” at Soldiers Point Bowling Club on 30 October.



Written over three years, “Marsh Road” tells the stories of those who lived in the community of Bobs Farm and Port Stephens, and the numerous difficulties they confronted as far back as the late 1800s.

The photographs used in the book were collated by Stinker over a long period and depict life in the community throughout the ages.

“Milly the Magnificent Flying Mullet” follows the story of Milly, who was born in the Myall Lakes with extraordinary talents.

The illustrations by local artist Megan Barrass are described by John as “amazing”.

The event was emceed by ABC Radio’s Scott Bevan and guest speakers included “Milly” illustrator Megan Barass, Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington MP and recently appointed Mayor of Port Stephens Leah Anderson.

Students and teaching staff from Bobs Farm Public School, situated on Marsh Road, were in attendance and additionally provided the Welcome to Country acknowledgement.

Officially launching the books were student captains Nash Plant and Ruby Mercer with Mayor Anderson.

The occasion also included displays of artwork and photography from the Nelson Bay Marina Artisans Collective, while the Tomaree Museum Association conducted a raffle for a magnificent glass mural of the headlands donated by local photographer and entrepreneur Stephen Keating.

Mayor Leah Anderson said, “I don’t know how John finds the time to produce all these books as well as writing his weekly columns in the local paper News Of The Area.

“One day he may retire, but I don’t think we want you to.”

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington MP said, “John has been a wealth of experience and knowledge for me for some time.

“Through our regular yarns, he has helped me to do my job, and I did not appreciate how much history there was to uncover for ‘Marsh Road’, including the importance of the history of Bobs Farm and the lovely school there.”

John summed up his thoughts on the fourteen books he has now written, and shared his latest plans with the News Of The Area.

“I’ve been thinking about writing a book on the history of the Nelson Bay Rugby Club,” he said.

“And I’m also thinking about learning to play the bagpipes…or I might just go fishing.”

John’s books are available through Hunter Valley, Newcastle and Port Stephens news agencies and bookstores or through his web site at www.stinker.com.au

By Simon EKINS

