Lots 1-2 and 9-16 Charley Avenue, Pindimar are now open for expressions of interest with First National Real Estate Hawks Nest



Lots 1-2 and 9-16 Charley Avenue, Pindimar

Expressions Of Interest

WHAT do you think of boating, camping and fishing?

What about building?

Set in the coastal village of Pindimar South sits this very unique, 15,500sqm block of land.

Comprising ten Lots, all on one title, this property has an existing holding whereby a dwelling entitlement is held.

If subdivided, the entitlement ceases.

This property has been held by the one owner for over 20 years and has been the site of many family gatherings and memories made camping during holidays.

Secluded but easy to access, the power is connected and the property features water tanks, two caravans and a built in lounge area and a storage shed.

The property has been surveyed.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to create life-long memories camping on this block.

You could also plan to build your dream home in the future.

Contact John Rumble on 0425 289 200 today to arrange a private inspection of this land and its features.

Inspections are by appointment only.

