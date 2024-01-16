Tea Gardens Lions prepare for Australia Day 2024



AUSTRALIA Day will be celebrated locally, once again, with the Tea Gardens Lions Club gearing up to host their annual BBQ event on Moira Parade Park, Hawks Nest.



“This event has been organised and run for more than 20 years by the Tea Gardens Lioness Club and more recently by the Tea Gardens Lions Club, following their amalgamation,” Club President Doug Allen told NOTA.

“The celebrations consist of breakfast starting at 8:00am, the flag-raising ceremony at 9am, with the highlight being the presentation of the Tea Gardens Citizen of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year awards and games rounding out the day, including the beloved thong-throwing and tug-o-war.

“Music will be provided by local group Ol’ Spice.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

