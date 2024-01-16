Mahjong Club to resume at Hawks Nest in 2024



STRATEGY, socialising and a good workout for the brain will be enjoyed by the members of the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Mahjong Club, which is readying to return to the tiles at the Hawks Nest Golf Club on Wednesday, 31 January.

“The Mahjong Club was started 40 years ago by Shirley Barron, when the golf course was only nine holes, and we played in the ‘Clubhouse’ shed there,” Mahjong Club spokesperson Janet Merryweather told NOTA.



“It is something different from other activities in town, you can socialise throughout the games, and people often see us spread around the Golf Clubhouse, they come over and are fascinated,” Ms Merryweather said.

Mahjong Club members have come in from all over the Myall Coast, including Bulahdelah, North Arm Cove, Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest, and even some stalwart members from Newcastle.

“You do not need to bring a partner, so people can come along alone and join in if they want, or bring a friend, and men and women are equally welcome, and we are very happy to meet and teach new players.”

“Mahjong, like other strategy games, helps ‘flex the brain muscles’, and medical experts also think that the social interaction has cognitive benefits for the aged, too,” Ms Merryweather explained.

Likening the tile-matching game to ‘rummy’, Mahjong is one of those games that is easy to pick up, but takes a while to master.

The players of the Mahjong Club enjoy the regular social interaction either way, and many end up coming early or staying late just for that, too.

The Mahjong Club meets Wednesdays, 11:15 for 11:30 start, with a lunch break at 1pm, ending by 3:30pm, at the Hawks Nest Golf Club, and all members need is a Social Golf Club membership and $3 per attendance.

For more information, call Janet on 0435-789-032, or visit one of the Wednesday sessions.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

