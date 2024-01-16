Rules ignored as holidaymakers flock to Myall Coast



RULES relating to the use of motor vehicles and personal watercraft, as well as dog access, continue to go unfollowed as holidaymakers enjoy their time on the Myall Coast.

As previously reported in NOTA, on a daily basis there are fleets of 4WDs entering the restricted zones along Bennetts and Jimmy’s Beaches, while many dogs can be spotted off-leash, at times leaving untended faeces where it falls in the sand.



Motorists and dog-owners alike appear to ignore the clearly posted MidCoast Council information signs at vehicle and pedestrian beach accessways.

The usual misdemeanours, such as bicycling without a helmet and unleashed dogs are widespread, but some actions have alarmed many locals with their uptake, such as one instance of two P-plate 4WDs choosing to race down the Bennetts Beach ‘No Vehicle’ zone south of the Sanderling Avenue access.

Personal Water Craft (PWCs) routinely zoom well within the minimum 60 metre distance from all swimmers that NSW law requires them to keep, and multiple locals have spotted 4WDs crossing the restricted zone on the Yacaaba isthmus, risking crushing endangered animals and shorebirds’ nests.

The penalties for such offences, according to NSW Government and local Council websites, include: no helmets on bikes = $344; riding e-scooters on public roads = $120; PWCs too close to swimmers = $250; 4WDs on restricted beach areas = $220; dogs on beaches = $330; dog faeces left on beaches = $275.

MidCoast Council has been contacted about the frequency and regularity of Rangers to patrol the towns and areas.

At both of last year’s Community Conversations, Council representatives agreed that it had been difficult to employ enough Rangers, however, there are no such job ads on Council’s website at the time of writing.

By Thomas O’KEEFE