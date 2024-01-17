30th Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day a community triumph hosted by Nambucca Heads Golf Club



A TOTAL of $14,000 raised through the 30th Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day on Sunday 7 January raises the event’s total contributions to the Children’s Cancer Institute over three decades to an impressive $460,000.

With 161 players attending the picturesque Nambucca Heads Island Golf Course for the event, there was an unprecedented level of enthusiasm during the charity auction, showcasing the true spirit of the Nambucca Valley.

The annual event lies in the collaborative efforts of local businesses, whose generous donations and sponsorships make the Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day possible year after year.

A notable highlight of this year’s tournament was the inaugural putting competition, which quickly became a crowd favourite.

The gripping three-way playoff, ultimately won by Peter Scott, added an extra layer of excitement to an already thrilling day of golf.

Acknowledging the importance of community involvement, organisers Ray Stig and Raelene Squires expressed their gratitude to the entire Nambucca Valley community.

“Their unwavering support, showcased by the overwhelming attendance, illustrates the enduring impact the Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day has on the local populace,” Raelene told News Of The Area.

Longest Drive winners were Doc Holliday, Butch Laverty, Linda Black and Robyn Jones.

Nearest To The Pin champions were Hans Jansen, Beau Laverty, Tracy Brown and Tahlia Donovan.

The creatively attired Best Dressed winner was the Wizard of Oz team.

Trevor Watson’s team emerged triumphant as the overall winners on the day.

“The true essence of the Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day extends beyond the greens and fairways,” said Ray.

“Beyond the joy of competition and the thrill of victory lies a deeper purpose – a commitment to the Children’s Cancer Institute.”

“As we celebrate the success of the 30th Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day, let us also acknowledge the compassion and generosity that define the Nambucca Valley community, making a difference in the lives of children and families battling cancer,” said Raelene.

Note Sunday 5 January 2025 in your diaries, when Ray and Raelene will be doing it all again for the Children’s Cancer Institute.

By Andrea FERRARI

