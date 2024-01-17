Macksville Country Club Golf



THE Don Forrester sponsored Single Stableford attracted a good field with early starters out to beat the heat.

By 8am Johnathon Zirkler’s group were on the 8th where he aced the par 3, with a hole in one – the first on the new layout.

Later Paul Donges and Dane Luffman eagled the par 5 sixteenth – nearly as good .

With 42 points you would expect to be a winner – not so for Matt Baker who was beaten on a count back (most points on the last thee holes) by Darren Pike.

Best of the ladies was Cheryl Fortescue who had a net par round of 36.

Straight shooters were Steve Ellis (A) and Mick O’Brien (B), with nobody able to hit the green in C grade.

Johnathon Zirkler didn’t record his hole-in-one for NTP.

The Mid Week Competition was won by Jordan Welsh, who came in ahead of uncle Brad Fortescue with Jack Ireland second runner up.

The Chook Run was won by Darren Pike (two wins in the week) this time by a toss of the coin as he and Rod Curtis couldn’t be separated on a count back.

On the 20th the Bernard Laverty Memorial Stableford sponsored by David and Melissa Walker will be played.

This event includes a mystery 4 ball aggregate where at the end of the day cards are shuffled and players are paired off.

Like a raffle, some get lucky.

By Max TURNER