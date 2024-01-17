Nambucca Valley Physie win state titles



NAMBUCCA Valley Physie has had two of its members crowned State Champions at the Edith Parsons School of Physical Culture (EP Physie) Grand Finals in Sydney.

Ava Newberry and Lylah Hennessey were awarded State Champion of their age divisions at the annual competition held at Sydney Town Hall.

Ava was awarded the 14 Year title as well as winning the overall age group Dance Champion, while pocket rocket Lylah won the 7 Year division.

It was the third straight year Ava had been crowned state champion.

Nambucca Valley Physie also had two girls awarded runner up in their age division.

Grace Sheekey in 9 Years, who also won the 9 Year State Dance Champion, as well as Zali Kelly in the Intermediate Senior Girls.

Principal Instructor of Nambucca Valley Physie Club, Joanne Logan, gave a recap of a very successful competitive season.

“Nambucca Valley Physie had a very successful competition season, with 24 girls chosen as State Grand Finalists,” she said.

“This is amazing for a regional club.

“Nambucca Valley Physie actually had the second largest number of competitors selected to compete in the finals, we were only beaten in numbers by one well established city club.

“Overall, eleven girls were awarded medals, which places them in the top six of their age division in the State.

“Enna Bilsborough, 16 Year, and Luca Byrne, 5 Year, were both awarded State Dance Champion medals.

“Nambucca Valley Physie also achieved fabulous results in the North Coast Championship Team competition, winning three age divisions – 9 and 10 Year, 11 and 12 Year, and 15 and 16 Year.

“Proudly, Nambucca Valley Physie entered a team in the Intermediate Senior Girl division and were awarded second place and Team Dance Champions.

“This is the elite section of EP Physie and a fabulous result for our local girls.

“After a well-earned rest, the club members are looking forward to the 2024 competition season, with classes resuming in February.”

An information/registration afternoon will be held on Wednesday, 7 February, from 4-6pm at the Nambucca Arts and Community Centre.

Any new members are welcome.

For further information please contact Joanne on 0422647214.

Grand Final results.

5 Year – Luca Byrne 4th + Dance Champion. Maisie Field – SGF.

6 Year – Aria Links + Amelia Smith – SGF.

7 Year – Lylah Hennessey “State Champion”. Sylvie Field 4th.

9 Year – Grace Sheekey 2nd + Dance Champion. Charlotte Mobbs 4th, Indi Johnson 6th, Haylee Rouse – SGF.

11 Year – Hannah Newberry, Gabriella Mobbs and Charlotte Rowlings – SGF.

12 Year – Tayja Steele – 6th.

13 Year – Caitlyn Mackaway – SGF.

14 Year – Ava Newberry “State Champion” + Dance Champion. Annaliese Holladay – SGF.

15 Year – Halle Collett 6th.

16 Year – Enna Bilsborough – Dance Champion. Lily Kelsey – SGF.

Intermediate Senior Girls – Zali Kelly 2nd, Briana Winchester 5th, Mackenzie Carr and Aleisya McLeod – SGF.

By Aiden BURGESS