Letter to the Editor: Vehicle and pedestrian access a priority



DEAR News Of The Area,

BEFORE any development proceeds at the Jetty all levels of government must as a priority improve vehicle and pedestrian access.

Not just for ease of movement and access but more importantly safety.

Along with improved/increased parking facilities I see safety of people as the priority.

If it’s chaos you want then it will be chaos you will get.

Go ahead with your foolish plan and reap the spoils of a congested, once pristine location, turned into a place of tar and cement.

While you are explaining your grandiose plan, tell us how you will deal with the added burden of filth and waste will be managed by our waste systems.

Regards,

Kim KAADEN,

Coffs Harbour.