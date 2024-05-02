34a Lady Belmore Drive, Boambee East is on the market with Unrealestate Coffs Coast



Address: 34a Lady Belmore Drive, Boambee East

Price: $689,000

Beds: 3, Bath: 1, Car: 1

Land size: 505.6 sqm

THIS secluded three-bedroom home set on a 505.6sqm battle axe block enjoys the utmost privacy provided by beautiful established trees, gardens and the reserve at the side.

The house is set on two levels, upstairs has a large open plan living area, adjoining is the dining room with large glass bifold door that opens up to the sundrenched private deck that is surrounded in green from the trees and gardens at the property.

This space is truly an extension of the upstairs living area which feels like you are sitting in your own tree house that can be enjoyed all year round.

The modern kitchen with neutral tones, has electric appliances including dishwasher, breakfast bar and corner pantry for storing the groceries, small appliances and the lovely glass splashback adds a touch of class to the kitchen.

Down the hallway you will find the bedding accommodations, all have built in robes and ceiling fans.

The owners have also added a conservatory off one the bedrooms, allowing plenty of light to filter through as well as an amazing spot to sit and relax.

The owners have taken advantage of the large garage and storage area downstairs, by removing the garage door, and converting this into a living area with a bar, plus there are storage cupboards, and they also use some of the space for a bedroom.

Alongside this is an enclosed glassed-in area providing yet another space for entertaining, so in total there is approximately 75sqm of downstairs living!

The large laundry is also on this level, with a second toilet for the property and the bonus of plumbing in place for those who would like to add a shower to the area, great for when guests stay or simply a teenager or parents retreat.

There is a low maintenance grass area in the backyard with a garden shed, and a carport for parking.

This home isn’t your average property and has potential for the right buyer that is looking for numerous living areas in a modern private home.

Agents: Kim McGinty (0432 953 796) and Chris Hines (0439 667 719).

