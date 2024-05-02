Upgraded Sportz Central officially opened



COFFS HARBOUR Mayor Paul Amos has declared long-awaited improvements to Sportz Central as “a game changer” for the city, with the upgraded Bray Street sporting facility officially opening last week.

The $8.28 million project has been jointly funded by the City and the Commonwealth and NSW Governments.



Additions include a new fully compliant basketball court, two refurbished courts, and new female change rooms and amenities, skate park and cricket nets.

The redevelopment includes additional parking, improved pedestrian access, solar power and safety lighting.

“Sportz Central’s debut is a real win for Coffs Harbour,” Federal Duty Senator for Cowper Tim Ayres said at the opening.

“This top-tier facility is all about bringing the community together and stepping up our game.

“It’s about giving locals the best shot at success.”

Senator Ayres and Cr Amos presented at the official opening of the upgrade on 24 April as did City of Coffs Harbour Business Services Director Steve Bayliss.

“The City-owned Sportz Central complex complements our indoor courts at Wiigulga.

“Together, the West Coffs and Woolgoolga facilities can meet local demand and capture regional and State-significant events,” Mr Bayliss said.

“The indoor Sportz Central facilities cater to a wide range of activities including various ball sports and roller derby – it’s a busy and valued community hub.”

Cr Amos said the Sportz Central upgrade is a significant part of Coffs Harbour’s ability to host major sports – from NRL and Big Bash fixtures through to international golf and surfing events.

“We have the location, the connectivity and the facilities to set the bar high and we’ve already become a home-away-from-home venue of choice for outfits like the Cronulla Sharks and the Sydney Sixers,” Cr Amos said.

The upgrade included a refurbishment of the existing amenities, along with improved internal and under floor ventilation and air extraction.

Project funding consisted of a $6.3m federal grant through the Department of Health Female Facilities and Water Safety Stream Program, a $1.1m state grant through the Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund and $880,000 from City of Coffs Harbour.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan, who secured initial funding for the project in 2019, said he hoped the modernised, inclusive and accessible complex was worth the wait for the Coffs Coast’s passionate sporting community.

“This one has been five years in the making from securing the funding to today, and I’m excited to see the Sportz Central complex being used in coming months to its full potential, not just for basketball but volleyball and more!

“The region’s credentials as a haven for State and National sporting competitions are expanding and I can’t wait to see the knock-on effect not just for local sporting groups but also our local businesses.”

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh, who obtained further funding in 2022, said the Sportz Central redevelopment has provided more first-class sporting facilities for the community to enjoy.

“This is fantastic for our city because it’s providing even more opportunities for people to play sport and to be active, and not just locals either – visiting sporting teams will also reap the rewards,” Mr Singh said.

“This vital upgrade puts another feather in our sporting infrastructure cap and I’m delighted the former NSW Coalition Government supported the project with $1.1 million in funding.

“It’s a proud day for our city because this popular sporting complex now boasts more modern, inclusive and accessible facilities for the enjoyment of all.”