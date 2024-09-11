Macksville Country Club Golf



TUESDAY the ladies championships began with a Foursomes event.

Partners were drawn from a hat with Rhonda McAuliffe drawing another big hitter, Nikki Laird.

They won the gross event with Helen Ferrero partnering Kerrie Jackson to win the Net event.

Rhonda also scored nearest the pin.

Saturday’s Stableford and Mystery Pairs sponsored by Macksville Storage drew a good field which saw five players finish on two under par 38 points.

Graham Everett won on a count back from Brad Fortescue with the others having to be satisfied with a ball.

Nearest the pins were Jake Clarke (A) Gus Single (B) and Steve Hunt in C grade.

The Mystery Pairs winners were Max Graham and Shane O’Neill.

After finishing runner up in the Mid Week Competition last week Ali Cunneen was this week’s winner with Ted Single runner up.

By Max TURNER