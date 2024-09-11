

THE Speedo NSW Junior Short Course Championships were held at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, Homebush, Sydney on 7 and 8 September.

This Championships is for swimmers between 9 years and 12 years.

For most of them it is their introduction to competition at this level.

Swimming North Coast had three swimmers compete in these Championships.

Matilda Buchholz from Macksville, only 9 years old, was the most successful.

Matilda won 5 gold, two silver and 1 bronze.

The gold medals were in the 9 years 100 free, 100 breast, 50 free, 50 fly and 100 fly.

The silvers in the 100 back and 50 back and the bronze in the 50 Breast.

Well done Matilda, an amazing result from one so young.

By Faye ROWLES