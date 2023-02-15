Macksville Country Club Golf

THE Greg Wood South West Rocks Accountancy sponsored Stableford played in ideal weather on the course in picturesque condition was won by junior Luke Laverty.

Playing with club champion, Allan Clarke, he would have been getting good advice – and obviously listened.

Runner up was the improving Tony Grebert with straight shooters on the day Karl Cooper (A), Graham Everett (B) and Tannah Bradshaw (C grade).

The ladies again sacrificed their Tuesday event to allow another Veterans competition which attracted over 50 starters.

Smaller clubs like Macksville appreciate the support on these “Vets” days.

Jeff Gore is proof that practice is worthwhile with a win in the Mid Week Competition.

Runner up Steve Hosking was unable to emulate his brother David’s win in the previous competition.

By Max TURNER