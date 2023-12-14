Macksville Country Club Golf



SATURDAYS Carpet Court sponsored Stableford was not just won, but swamped, by Don Forrester, leaving not only runner up Noel Austin but the entire field in his wake.

Coming in with a net 11 under par this was one of the clearest wins of the year.

Straight shooters with nearest the pins were Gary Clarke (A), Jeff Gore (B) and N Austin (C grade).

Similarly to Don’s effort, Jeff Gore blitzed the field Chook Run with a par round leaving Noel Austin lamenting a good round to come in runner up again.

Competition organiser Rod Curtis is not looking forward to letting Jeff know he has lost six shots off his handicap, now just one.

In the ladies Stableford Cheryl Fortescue returned to the winners list with Lorraine King again runner up.

The Mid Week Competition was won by Steve Hunt with the consistent Neil Cunneen runner up

By Max TURNER