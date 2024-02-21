Macksville swimmers bag medal haul at NSW Country Championships



SWIMMING North Coast swimmers entered the NSW Country Championship in droves in 2024, contributing the largest team from the region in the past twelve years.

The event was held at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, Homebush on 16, 17 and 18 February.

141 swimmers entered 645 events from seventeen clubs across the North Coast.

Ethan Blockey, 17, from Macksville, competing in the Multi Class events took out second in the 200m medley, third in the 50 freestyle, second in the 100 backstroke, second in the 100 fly and third in the 100 freestyle.

Matilda Buchholz, also from Macksville, secured second in the 200 medley, first in the 50 breaststroke, first in the 50 fly, first in the 100 freestyle, second in the 50 backstroke and first in the 50 breaststroke.

Keeley Smith of Macksville, 15, took third in the 200 medley and the 50 fly.

Kiera Hetherington, 17, of Macksville, came second in the 100 fly.

Brielle Woodger, 17, Macksville claimed third in the 100 fly.

Leah Pickvance, 16, Macksville, came in third in the 50 free.

Macksville’s Makaylah Schatzman, 14, was third in the 50 free.

Further placings for Matilda: 5th 200 free and 4th 100 fly. Further placings for Kiera – 4th 200 free, 7th 100 back, 6th 50 fly and 9th 100 free.

Further placings for Leah: 5th 100 fly, 7th 50 breast, 4th 50 fly and 6th 100 free.

Further placings for Makaylah: 14 20th 50 breast, 24th 50 fly, 25th 100 free, 15th 50 back. Further placings for Keeley: 4th 100 fly, 4th 100 breast, 4th 50 breast, 8th 50 free, 5th 100 free and 6th 200 breast.

Further placings for Brielle: 5th 200 free, 10th 50 free,4th 200 fly, 4th 50 fly and 11th 100 free.

Tessa Elsley: 14 15th 100 fly, 12th 200 medley, 11th 200 free, 26th 100 back, 19th 50 free, 27th 100 free, 22nd 200 back and 17th 50 back.

Kimberley Graham: 12 32nd 50 fly.

Mitchell Hornick: 12 37th 0 fly, 41st 100 free, 16th 200 back and 11th 50 back. Isaac Lines 11 37th 50 breast, 35th 50 free, 22nd 50 fly and 16th 50 back.

Amalia Loyo: 13 22nd 50 fly.

Bailey Pickvance: 36th 50 fly.

Cleo Schubert: 15 15th 100 fly, 7th 100 breast, 7th 200 free, 6th 50 breast, 7th 10 back, 4th 400 free, 6th 50 fly, 6th 100 free, 16th 200 back, 8th 50 back and 17th 200 breast.

Cruize Schubert: 12 15th 50 free.

Chelsea Stringer: 15 12th 50 breast, 16th 50 free and 18th 50 fly.

Declan Sutton: 21 9th 100 fly, 6th 50 breast, 11th 100 back, 4th 50 free, 4th 50 fly, 4th 100 free and equal 4th 50 back.

Keeley Sutton: 14 19th 200 free, 19th 100 back, 28th 100 free, 40th 200 back, 10th 50 back and 44th 50 free.

Bailey Whitton: 17 14th 100 fly, 23rd 50 free, 17th 50 fly and 26th 100 free.

Relay 4th 15&O 200 – Kiera Hetherington, Keeley Smith, Brielle Woodger and Leah Pickvance.