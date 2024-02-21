Macksville Country Club Golf



SYMPATHIES go to Nancy Latham and family for the recent loss of husband and father Trevor who was a Life Member and hard worker for the Club.

“Trevor ran the Junior coaching for around 30 years with at least five turning professional, among those Paul Hapgood at Nambucca,” Chairman Brad Fortescue commented.

Saturday was a big day with over 60 players for the Matt and Murray Smith sponsored two person Ambrose.

The Zirklers, Greg and son Tim, blitzed the field with Roy Rudner and partner Allan Clarke finishing runners up.

Nearest the pins were Geoff O’Grady (A), Neil Cunneen (B) grade with no C grader or non handicapper able to hit the green.

Mid Week Competition saw Tony Grebert return to form with Greg Hogan runner up.

Big hitting Nikki Laird won the ladies Stableford ahead of Desma Hughes.

In the Furniture One Match Play knock out Steve Hunt disposed of Dale Bunton and on Wednesday he removed Jeff Gore from this year’s competition.

By Max TURNER