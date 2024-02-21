Ladies’ Singles Championship



MANOR Smith has earned another Major Singles title at Nambucca Bowls Club.

This year Margaret Flagg was the challenger in the final, and she started off very well, gaining a lead after five ends.

The score then became close and many ends needed a bowl right on the jack to score.

Once Manor got ahead though, there was no stopping her and she went on to be the first past 25 points.

The Club Open Pennants season also began recently. .

A terrific crowd of supporters travelled to Urunga to cheer on our Grade 7 team, who ended up behind on the big scoreboard at the end of the day, winning one rink out of the three.

We have four grades playing this year and have high hopes for a great season.

By Nerida BLACKFORD