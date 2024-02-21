Boambee Bombers Blitz Tamworth’s Souths United FC 5-0 in Australia Cup Showdown



THE Boambee Bombers delivered a crushing 5-0 victory over Tamworth’s Souths United FC last Saturday at Ayrshire Park, securing their passage to the third round of the Australia Cup.

Despite a tense opening fifteen minutes peppered with near misses, Tom Frewen broke the deadlock with a calmly slotted shot into the bottom corner.

Following Frewen’s breakthrough, the floodgates opened, propelling him to a remarkable hat-trick, complemented by goals from seasoned striker Brady Parker and player/coach Lachie Moye.

Coach Moye expressed his elation with the team’s performance in the 2024 curtain-raiser.

“Saturday was our premier league team’s very first game against anyone this year, and the performance was very positive as a whole,” he said.

“In attack we controlled possession well and the passing combinations and link-up play that led to our chances and goals was good to see.

“More-so our defence stood out at the weekend, from the backline to the front we worked hard as a unit shutting down Tamworth to win the ball back.

“Many of us haven’t actually played together before yesterday, so I believe we will keep improving.”

The comprehensive victory paves the way for an eagerly anticipated home clash against Port Macquarie powerhouse Port Saints FC.

Looking ahead to the forthcoming encounter, Moye emphasised the team’s readiness for another challenge.

“Next Saturday, we will lock horns with Port Macquarie Saints FC on our home turf.

“Anticipating a closely contested match, we aim to further consolidate our teamwork and performance as we build towards the commencement of the season in April.”

By David WIGLEY