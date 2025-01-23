Marine Rescue NSW completes another demanding year



FOR the fourth straight year, more than 1100 missions were completed by NSW Marine Rescue volunteers across the Hunter and Central Coast.

A total of 1,393 search and rescue missions (including 321 emergency responses) were undertaken in 2024, with 2,794 people safely returned to shore across all eight Hunter/Central Coast units Marine Rescue units – Port Stephens, Lemon Tree Passage, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Norah Head, Tuggerah Lakes, Central Coast and Terrigal.



The locations of highest demand were Lake Macquarie (652), Port Stephens (265) and the Central Coast (240).

In 2024, Marine Rescue NSW volunteers dealt with everything from capsized vessels to groundings.

Across NSW crews performed a total of 4,735 search and rescue missions, including 1,364 emergency responses, safely returning 10,539 people to shore.

Demand on the service in 2024 was just below the record 4,786 search and rescue missions conducted in 2023.

Following the release of the statistics, Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell urged boaters to complete life-saving safety checks.

“Whether heading out on enclosed or open waters, it’s vitally important for boaters to carry the correct safety equipment, always wear a lifejacket, ensure their vessel is in good working order, carry enough fuel, and continually monitor the weather,” Commissioner Barrell said.

“A sudden change in conditions can lead to life-threatening incidents.

“Engine and battery failure and running out of fuel are preventable issues, and boaters need to ensure their vessel is in good working order before heading out.

“Marine Rescue NSW radio operators are the link between the land and the sea. They are often the first voice heard by a boater in distress.

“They play a crucial role in search and rescue responses, and boaters should feel assured that Marine Rescue NSW volunteers are available around the clock.”